"Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum

@ the Kentucky Museum (1444 Kentucky St. Bowling Green, KY 42101)

Saturdays, February 3rd - May 26th, 2018

The Kentucky Museum is offering "Pay As You Will" each Saturday, February 3rd through May 26th. The Kentucky Museum wants to ensure that everyone in our community can see our exhibits. Each Saturday, instead of standard admission prices, guests will make a donation of admission --- at any amount. By eliminating cost barriers, it is our hope that more people can visit the Museum*. The Museum houses six major permanent exhibits and several changing exhibits. Visitor parking is available.

*Please remember the Museum is always free to all WKU faculty, staff, and students with a WKU ID. "Pay as You Will Saturdays" does not apply to scheduled docent guided tour groups.

Saturday Museum Hours 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Central).

For more information call 270-745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/education/payasyouwill.php