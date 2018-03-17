"Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum

to Google Calendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

"Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum

@ the Kentucky Museum (1444 Kentucky St. Bowling Green, KY 42101)

Saturdays, February 3rd - May 26th, 2018

The Kentucky Museum is offering "Pay As You Will" each Saturday, February 3rd through May 26th. The Kentucky Museum wants to ensure that everyone in our community can see our exhibits. Each Saturday, instead of standard admission prices, guests will make a donation of admission --- at any amount. By eliminating cost barriers, it is our hope that more people can visit the Museum*. The Museum houses six major permanent exhibits and several changing exhibits. Visitor parking is available.

*Please remember the Museum is always free to all WKU faculty, staff, and students with a WKU ID. "Pay as You Will Saturdays" does not apply to scheduled docent guided tour groups.

Saturday Museum Hours 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM (Central).

For more information call 270-745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/education/payasyouwill.php

Info
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
270-745-2592
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Pay As You Will Saturdays" at the Kentucky Museum - 2018-03-17 09:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Thursday

February 1, 2018

Friday

February 2, 2018

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Submit Yours