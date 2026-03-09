Payne Hollow Symposium

to

Hanover College Hanover, Indiana

Payne Hollow Symposium

Honoring the legacy of Harlan and Anna Hubbard and their lives at Payne Hollow in Trimble County. The Symposium will be taking place as a collaborative Indiana/Kentucky community event, with activities at Hanover College and in Madison, Milton, and Bedford. 

 Some hightlights include:

The dedication of the new state historic marker honoring Harlan and Anna Hubbard and Payne Hollow in downtown Milton, Kentucky

The Hanover premiere of Daniel Gilliam's Piano Trio No. 2: "Payne Hollow" performed by the NouLou Chamber Players

The unveiling of a refreshed Hubbard exhibit in the Hanover College Duggan Library

Informal tours of Payne Hollow's historic trails and structures

For more information visit paynehollowontheohio.org/payne-hollow-symposium

Info

to
