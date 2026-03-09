Payne Hollow Symposium

Honoring the legacy of Harlan and Anna Hubbard and their lives at Payne Hollow in Trimble County. The Symposium will be taking place as a collaborative Indiana/Kentucky community event, with activities at Hanover College and in Madison, Milton, and Bedford.

Some hightlights include:

The dedication of the new state historic marker honoring Harlan and Anna Hubbard and Payne Hollow in downtown Milton, Kentucky

The Hanover premiere of Daniel Gilliam's Piano Trio No. 2: "Payne Hollow" performed by the NouLou Chamber Players

The unveiling of a refreshed Hubbard exhibit in the Hanover College Duggan Library

Informal tours of Payne Hollow's historic trails and structures

For more information visit paynehollowontheohio.org/payne-hollow-symposium