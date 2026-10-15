PB&J Presents: Hit It!

× Expand Kenton County Public Library Generic Event Image for Third Party Calendars - 1 Kenton County Public Library

Get up close and personal with the instruments of the percussion family! Find out what makes these instruments so fascinating to young listeners while jamming to music in all kinds of styles. Get ready to get loud!

PB&J Sessions are a family-friendly, educational, and enjoyable introduction to classical music. Designed for ages two to six but enjoyed by everyone, these concerts will inspire, teach, and enrich your child's life.

Free event. No registration required. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).

For more information visit kentonlibrary.org/events