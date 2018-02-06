PBK Lecture: Ambassador Matthew Barzun

Strickler Hall, Middleton Auditorium

PBK Lecture: Ambassador Matthew Barzun

The Phi Beta Kappa lecture series brings outstanding scholars to campus for a high-profile public lecture as well as for informal meetings with students in the College of Arts and Sciences. This lecture series has welcomed several speakers of national prominence covering a broad range of topics and intellectual interests.

The Phi Beta Kappa faculty of the University of Louisville are proud to present the 2017-18 Phi Beta Kappa speaker, Ambassador Matthew Barzun. In partnership with the Phi Beta Kappa Association of Kentuckiana, the Dean and faculty of the UofL College of Arts and Sciences host the annual PBK lecture which is free and open to the public. 

For more information call 502-852-8977 or visit louisville.edu

Strickler Hall, Middleton Auditorium 2010 S. Avery Court Walk, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
