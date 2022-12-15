Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday Party

× Expand Think Tank Marketing Pearls and Puptails promotional image

Spend your holiday shopping in style and give back to your community at the Royal Jewelers Annual Pearls and Puptails Howl-iday Event on December 15!

From 4:30 - 8 p.m., browse gifts in all price ranges, visit with adoptable dogs and puppies, and participate in an exclusive holiday makeup lesson. We'll also have specialty cocktails from Tito's Vodka, wine, champagne and munchies.

Plus, guests who bring in a much-needed item for the Kentucky Humane Society will be able to select an ornament from the Royal Discount Tree that could save them up to 70% off their entire purchase. You can find the list of wishlist items at royalfinejewelers.com.

Grab and friend and join us at Louisville's favorite family neighborhood jeweler!

For more information visit royalfinejewelers.com/pearls-and-puptails/