Pennyrile Forest Beach Blast

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Lots of fun, family-friendly activities will be held at the beach all day long. Make tie-dye t-shirts, enjoy music, and play in the beach volleyball tournament. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
