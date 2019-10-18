Pennyrile Forest Fall Photography Weekend

Digital photography contest with evening programs presented by photography professionals. Photographs may be taken anywhere in the state park and forest. Bring your own camera. Registration on the day of the event is $35. Registration for children 16 and under is $10. Lodging discount is available. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com