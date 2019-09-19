Pennyrile Forest Fall Scrapbooking Weekend
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Enjoy a spacious table to work all weekend, plus a chance to win scrapbook-related prizes. Registration fee is $30 and limited to 54 participants. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
