Pennyrile Forest First Saturday of the Month Hike

The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Winter hikes will focus on rock formations, sunsets, and landscapes glistening with ice and snow. Enjoy native wildflowers blooming during the spring hikes and take a break from the heat during evening summer hikes.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com