Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Pennyrile Forest: National Trails Day Hike

Come celebrate National Trails Day at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. The park naturalist will be leading a night hike on the golf course path. We will see what kind of creatures enjoy the night time! Come see what critter you can see and hear on this fun hike. Approximately 1 mile long and about 1.5-2 hours long. Meet outside the golf pro shop for this hike. Wear closed toed sturdy shoes and bug spray. Pets on leashes welcome.

For more information, call 270.797.3421 or visit the Event Website