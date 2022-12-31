Pennyrile Forest: New Year's Eve Celebration

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Ring in the New Year at our fabulous New Year's Eve Celebration. One night package will include: one night lodging in one of our lodge rooms, dinner for two, dance with entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, party favors, and buffet breakfast for two. Buy a second night with your New Year's Eve package for half price. Dinner and dance tickets only also available. Also, enjoy our First Day hike on New Year's Day!

Prices per couple:

Overnight package $249.95 per couple

Dinner and Dance: $80 per couple

Dance only: $50 per couple

For more information call 270-797-3421. 

Dance, Leisure & Recreation, Vacation & Holiday
270-797-3421
