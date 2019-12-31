Pennyrile Forest New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park! Enjoy one night's lodging, prime rib buffet dinner, live music and dancing, and a breakfast buffet on New Year's Day, 7 am-10 am. Tickets are also available for the dinner and dance only, or dance only. For more ticket information, call (270) 797-3421.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com