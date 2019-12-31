Pennyrile Forest New Year's Eve Celebration

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Ring in the New Year at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park! Enjoy one night's lodging, prime rib buffet dinner, live music and dancing, and a breakfast buffet on New Year's Day, 7 am-10 am. Tickets are also available for the dinner and dance only, or dance only. For more ticket information, call (270) 797-3421.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

