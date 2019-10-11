Pennyrile Forest Oil Painting Weekend
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
If you’ve always wanted to learn how to paint, this is your weekend! Learn the wet-on-wet method of oil painting by creating your very own 16×20 landscape painting. Fees: $70 for one class or $130 for two classes and the Friday night program. Class size is limited, so sign up early. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops