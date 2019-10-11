Pennyrile Forest Oil Painting Weekend

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to paint, this is your weekend! Learn the wet-on-wet method of oil painting by creating your very own 16×20 landscape painting. Fees: $70 for one class or $130 for two classes and the Friday night program. Class size is limited, so sign up early. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com