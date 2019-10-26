Pennyrile Forest Spooky Extravaganza

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Pennyrile Forest Spooky Extravaganza

A variety of Halloween activities are scheduled for the weekend at Pennyrile Forst State Resort Park. Halloween crafts, trick-or-treating, and contests for best Jack-o-lantern, campsite decorating, and costumes, just to name a few. For more information, call: 270-797-3421.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
2707973421
