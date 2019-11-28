Pennyrile Forest Thanksgiving Day Buffet

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Clifty Creek Restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Children under five years of age eat free. Contact the restaurant at 270-797-3421 for more information.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
270-797-3421
