Pennyrile Forest Thanksgiving Day Buffet

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Clifty Creek Restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Children under five years of age eat free. Contact the restaurant at 270-797-3421 for more information.
For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
