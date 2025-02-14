Pennyrile Forest Valentine's Getaway

Love is in the air at Pennyrile! Book your Valentine's "That's Amore" Getaway today! Festivities will begin on Friday, February 14th, with a romantic Italian dinner buffet in our Clifty Creek Restaurant with with an assortment of side dishes, soup, salad, and desserts. After dinner, the dining room will host a dance to classic rock music preformed live by Instant Zeal. Tickets to the dinner & dance: $85 plus tax & tip/couple, or dance only: $50/couple Overnight Stay Package : $249.95+tax Extend your overnight package for 1/2 price when you stay an extra day! Call 270-797-3421 to book your stay!

