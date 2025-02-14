× Expand Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park That's Amore!

Pennyrile Forest Valentine's Getaway

Love is in the air at Pennyrile! Book your Valentine's "That's Amore" Getaway today! Festivities will begin on Friday, February 14th, with a romantic Italian dinner buffet in our Clifty Creek Restaurant with with an assortment of side dishes, soup, salad, and desserts. After dinner, the dining room will host a dance to classic rock music preformed live by Instant Zeal. Tickets to the dinner & dance: $85 plus tax & tip/couple, or dance only: $50/couple Overnight Stay Package : $249.95+tax Extend your overnight package for 1/2 price when you stay an extra day! Call 270-797-3421 to book your stay!

For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest