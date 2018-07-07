Pennyrile State Resort Park First Saturday Day Hike

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Pennyrile State Resort Park First Saturday Day Hike

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will host a guided hike the 1st Saturday of every month! All hikes will meet in the lodge lobby. Hike times and trails will vary per month. Some hikes will require hikers to drive to another location on the neighboring Pennyrile State Forest or nearby Wildlife Management Areas.  Dress for the weather and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park’s gift shop. The hike is free and will last approximately two hours. Hikes will be cancelled in the event of heavy rain or hazardous weather/driving conditions.

For more information about the hike contact the park naturalist at rebeccae.clark@ky.gov or 1-800-325-1711.

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor
800-325-1711
