Pennyroyal Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour

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Hopkins County Extension Office 25 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Pennyroyal Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour

Join the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners for an exposition of 4 stunning gardens and farms that provide a delightful escape into nature’s serene beauty.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Office (25 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville).

This is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be issued.

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Hopkins County Extension Office 25 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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