Pennyroyal Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour
to
Hopkins County Extension Office 25 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Pennyroyal Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour
Pennyroyal Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour
Pennyroyal Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour
Join the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners for an exposition of 4 stunning gardens and farms that provide a delightful escape into nature’s serene beauty.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Office (25 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville).
This is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be issued.
Follow us on FACEBOOK for more information.