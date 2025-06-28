× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Flowers at Mahr Park

Pennyroyal Master Gardeners’ Garden Tour

June 28th 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Join the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners for an exposition of 6 stunning gardens and farms that provide a delightful escape into nature’s serene beauty. This year’s tour will feature a fairy garden, water features, small space gardens, traditional backyard garden getaways plus the folks at OrganiLock will have their display and vegetable gardens open to attendees.

2025 Garden Stops:

Garden Tour Headquarters: Event Barn B at Mahr Park Aboretum – Headquarters will open at 8:30 am for ticket purchases and information. Attendees may begin here or at any of the stops.

Garden Stop 1: Lynn & Jerry Curtis, 165 N Seminary St., Madisonville – Residential Garden

Garden Stop 2: OrganiLock, Brenda Laskowski, 4100 Nebo Rd, Madisonville – Commercial Garden

Garden Stop 3: Liz & Chris Schweizer, 412 W Center St., Madisonville – Residential Garden

Garden Stop 4: Joann & Roy Hibbs, 5274 Rosemont Dr., Madisonville – Residential Gnome Garden

Garden Stop 5: Lib Lock, 325 E. Broadway, Madisonville – Residential

Garden Stop 6: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 163 N. Main St., Madisonville – Non-Residential Garden

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased in advance or the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased from the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Office (75 Cornwall Drive, Madisonville).

This is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be issued.

For more information visit pmgaky.org/copy-of-eventshttp://