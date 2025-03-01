× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Pens, Poise, and Persistence: Prominent Women of Kentucky's Suffrage Movement

Title: Pens, Poise, and Persistence: Prominent Women of Kentucky's Suffrage Movement

Start: March 1, 2025, 11:00 am EST

End: March 29, 2025, 12:00 pm EST

Address: 100 Broadway St. Frankfort, KY 40601

Cost: General Admission + $4 adults, $2 youth; free for members

Kids, get ready to celebrate Women's History Month at the Kentucky History Center! Join us for an engaging and interactive workshop that dives deep into the stories of suffragists who bravely fought for women's voting rights in Kentucky. Uncover the powerful words and legacies of the influential women who shaped the fabric of our state's history.

Our museum educators will kick off the event with a captivating gallery talk in "A Kentucky Journey," Then, you'll have the chance to unleash your creativity and design your very own museum exhibit dedicated to a remarkable Kentucky suffragists. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to honor and learn about the trailblazing women who paved the way for future generations!

Register for an Upcoming Saturday:

Saturday, March 1

Saturday, March 8

Saturday, March 15

Saturday, March 22

Saturday, March 29

Registration for this event is non-refundable.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/pens-poise-and-persistence-prominent-women-of-kentuckys-suffrage-movement