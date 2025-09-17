We the People: A Celebration of World Heritage
to
We the People: A Celebration of World Heritage
Join us for a day of cultural celebration, learning, music, and food. This event is open to the public - everyone is welcome!
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
North Campus Quad | Madisonville Community College
2000 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431
Event Highlights:
Opening Remarks & International Flag Ceremony
Live Performance:
AfricaNashville – Yeli Ensemble
Community & Faculty-Led Showcase Presentations:
The Constitution with Dr. Jay Parrent
The American Dream with Dr. Aseem Talukdar
Native American Flautist – Fred Keams
Zimbabwean Mbira – Dr. Jon Thomerson
Traditional Latino Dance Lessons – Patricia Fouse & Ali Frailey
Free Activities:
Henna Artist
Latin Dance
Rip Stick Rhythm
Selfie Booth
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center
Yoga
Food Trucks:
Acropolis
Real Hacienda
Torera Hibachi
Vansauwa’s Tacos & Vegan Ea
For more information visit madisonville.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/campus-and-community-engagement/world-heritage-celebration.aspx