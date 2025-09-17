× Expand Madisonville Community College World Heritage Day Flyer

We the People: A Celebration of World Heritage

Join us for a day of cultural celebration, learning, music, and food. This event is open to the public - everyone is welcome!

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

North Campus Quad | Madisonville Community College

2000 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431

Event Highlights:

Opening Remarks & International Flag Ceremony

Live Performance:

AfricaNashville – Yeli Ensemble

Community & Faculty-Led Showcase Presentations:

The Constitution with Dr. Jay Parrent

The American Dream with Dr. Aseem Talukdar

Native American Flautist – Fred Keams

Zimbabwean Mbira – Dr. Jon Thomerson

Traditional Latino Dance Lessons – Patricia Fouse & Ali Frailey

Free Activities:

Henna Artist

Latin Dance

Rip Stick Rhythm

Selfie Booth

Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center

Yoga

Food Trucks:

Acropolis

Real Hacienda

Torera Hibachi

Vansauwa’s Tacos & Vegan Ea

For more information visit madisonville.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/campus-and-community-engagement/world-heritage-celebration.aspx