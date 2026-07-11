People of Hope Museum

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Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

People of Hope Museum

Mark your calendars to be a part of this FREE nationwide event in Lexington!

Catholic CharitiesUSA (CCUSA) has launched a nationwide storytelling initiative and traveling museum called People of Hope; Faith-Filled Stories of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

This two-and-a-half-year project celebrates the power of Christian service and its transformative impact on both giver and receiver.

The People of Hope Museum invites visitors to:

- Gain awareness and understanding of Catholic Charities in their community.

- See Catholic Social Teaching at work

- Get involved through volunteering.

- Grow in empathy for those we serve.

- See Christianity as a vibrant, living, healing faith.

For more information call 859-475-5522 or visit bit.ly/CCLex-peopleofhope

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Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Religion & Spirituality
859-475-5522
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