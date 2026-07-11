People of Hope Museum
to
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary 601 Hill N Dale Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
People of Hope, Catholic Charities of Lexington
People of Hope Promotional Flyer - Updated QR Code
People of Hope Museum
People of Hope Museum
Mark your calendars to be a part of this FREE nationwide event in Lexington!
Catholic CharitiesUSA (CCUSA) has launched a nationwide storytelling initiative and traveling museum called People of Hope; Faith-Filled Stories of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
This two-and-a-half-year project celebrates the power of Christian service and its transformative impact on both giver and receiver.
The People of Hope Museum invites visitors to:
- Gain awareness and understanding of Catholic Charities in their community.
- See Catholic Social Teaching at work
- Get involved through volunteering.
- Grow in empathy for those we serve.
- See Christianity as a vibrant, living, healing faith.
For more information call 859-475-5522 or visit bit.ly/CCLex-peopleofhope