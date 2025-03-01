× Expand Kentucky Historical Society People in This Place: Stories of Change in the Old State Capitol

People in This Place: Stories of Change in the Old State Capitol

Countless people have walked through the grand halls of the Old State Capitol, shaping the fabric of Kentucky’s history. From crafting groundbreaking laws to overseeing the state library, these pioneers were at the center of it all. Join us for a tour that will bring to life the powerful stories of the people who influenced our state during the years when Kentucky’s government resided in the Old State Capitol, from 1830 to 1910. Don’t miss this chance to step back in time and discover the legacy left by these extraordinary figures!

Register for an Upcoming Saturday:

Saturday, March 1

Saturday, March 8

Saturday, March 15

Saturday, March 29

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/people-in-this-place-stories-of-change-in-the-old-state-capitol