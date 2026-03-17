People in this Place: Tour and Letter Writing

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Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky

People in this Place: Tour and Letter Writing

The art of letter writing helps bring the events of the past to life. Countless people have walked the halls of the Old State Capitol, but most of their experiences are lost to time. In this tour, we’ll look into the first-hand accounts of people in the Old State Capitol and write letters with quill and ink. Registration closes at noon on the day of the event.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/people-in-this-place-tour-and-letter-writing

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Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
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