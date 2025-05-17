× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Perennial Propagation from Cuttings with Jeff Margreiter

Perennial Propagation from Cuttings with Jeff Margreiter

$60-$70 per person.

Nursery & Greenhouse Manager, Jeff Margreiter, will help you understand both the art and science of rooting vegetative cuttings to produce new plants. He’ll help you appreciate a plant’s incredible ability to self-replicate and will provide you with an understanding of correct technique, process, and materials to help you be successful. Participants will choose from a variety of different herbaceous and softwood species to take cuttings from and build a plug tray that will stay in our nursery until the cuttings are rooted through and ready to take home! We will contact you in a few weeks after the workshop for pick up.

Ticketing fees include all supplies.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org