Perennial Propagation from Cuttings with Jeff Margreiter
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Perennial Propagation from Cuttings with Jeff Margreiter
Perennial Propagation from Cuttings with Jeff Margreiter
$60-$70 per person.
Nursery & Greenhouse Manager, Jeff Margreiter, will help you understand both the art and science of rooting vegetative cuttings to produce new plants. He’ll help you appreciate a plant’s incredible ability to self-replicate and will provide you with an understanding of correct technique, process, and materials to help you be successful. Participants will choose from a variety of different herbaceous and softwood species to take cuttings from and build a plug tray that will stay in our nursery until the cuttings are rooted through and ready to take home! We will contact you in a few weeks after the workshop for pick up.
Ticketing fees include all supplies.
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org