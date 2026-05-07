× Expand Carnegie Center perfect black facebook event photo - 1 Perfect Black launch featuring Crystal Wilkinson, May 26th, 6pm, at the Carnegie Center for Literacy

Perfect Black Launch Featuring Crystal Wilkinson

Launch reception for Perfect Black: Poetry for the People, a Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative public art project that explores what it means to be Black in all of its richness and complexity.

Poems by Black writers will be displayed throughout Lexington at local businesses and organizations.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/perfect-black-launch-featuring-crystal-wilkinson/