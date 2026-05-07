Perfect Black Launch Featuring Crystal Wilkinson
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center
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Perfect Black launch featuring Crystal Wilkinson, May 26th, 6pm, at the Carnegie Center for Literacy
Perfect Black Launch Featuring Crystal Wilkinson
Launch reception for Perfect Black: Poetry for the People, a Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative public art project that explores what it means to be Black in all of its richness and complexity.
Poems by Black writers will be displayed throughout Lexington at local businesses and organizations.
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/perfect-black-launch-featuring-crystal-wilkinson/