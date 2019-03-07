The Perrys Gospel Concert

Sand Spring Baptist Church 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

This year marks the 45th year that The Perrys have been traveling across the country, sharing The Gospel of Jesus Christ. During that time, God has proven faithful to provide everything needed to build a successful ministry. From moving lyrics of traditional songs, along with talented vocalists and musicians, to a genuine heart for people, The Perrys have proven they have what it takes to rise to the top of Southern Gospel music.

See The Perrys live in concert at Sand Spring Baptist Church on March 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Sand Spring is located at 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

All concerts are free, but generous donations are needed to support the ministries of our guests.

For more information call 502-839-3415 or visit sandspring.org/home

