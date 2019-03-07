The Perrys Gospel Concert

Sand Spring Baptist Church 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The Perrys Gospel Concert

This year marks the 45th year that The Perrys have been traveling across the country, sharing The Gospel of Jesus Christ. On Thursday, March 7, they'll be in Lawrenceburg sharing that message at Sand Spring Baptist Church. From moving lyrics of traditional songs, along with talented vocalists and musicians, to a genuine heart for people, The Perrys have proven they have what it takes to rise to the top of Southern Gospel music.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit lawrenceburgky.org

Sand Spring Baptist Church 1616 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
