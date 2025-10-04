Perryville Battlefield Commemoration

to

Perryville Battlefield 1825 Battlefield Road, Perryville, Kentucky 40468

Perryville Battlefield Commemoration

On October 4, the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site will have a living history and commemoration. There will be tours, living historians showing rifle and cannon demonstrations, wreath laying ceremony and lectures throughout the day. This is not a battle re-enactment.

For more information call 8596186433 or visit  parks.ky.gov

Info

Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
8596186433
to
