Perryville Battlefield Commemoration
to
Perryville Battlefield 1825 Battlefield Road, Perryville, Kentucky 40468
Perryville Battlefield Commemoration
On October 4, the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site will have a living history and commemoration. There will be tours, living historians showing rifle and cannon demonstrations, wreath laying ceremony and lectures throughout the day. This is not a battle re-enactment.
For more information call 8596186433 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Perryville Battlefield 1825 Battlefield Road, Perryville, Kentucky 40468
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor