Perryville Jamboree
Downtown Perryville Perryville, Kentucky 40468
Perryville Jamboree and entertainment center offers Opry Style shows every Saturday night. We are now serving wine and beer by the glass; and all shows remain family friendly. Hot supper is available at 6pm with variety of concession fare that suits any budget. It’s $10 general admission with reserved seating available for groups of 8+. Patrons enjoy shaking a leg to work off dinner and the 68-drifter band makes that easy by playing for over two hours. Other talented musicians make guest appearances. A thirty-minute intermission, Hee Haw Style Comedy and weekly prize drawings are mixed into the three-hour experience.
For more information call (859) 583-9780 or visit perryvillejamboree.com