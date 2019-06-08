Perryville Jamboree

to Google Calendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00

Downtown Perryville Perryville, Kentucky 40468

Perryville Jamboree

Perryville Jamboree and entertainment center offers Opry Style shows every Saturday night. We are now serving wine and beer by the glass; and all shows remain family friendly. Hot supper is available at 6pm with variety of concession fare that suits any budget. It’s $10 general admission with reserved seating available for groups of 8+. Patrons enjoy shaking a leg to work off dinner and the 68-drifter band makes that easy by playing for over two hours. Other talented musicians make guest appearances. A thirty-minute intermission, Hee Haw Style Comedy and weekly prize drawings are mixed into the three-hour experience.

For more information call (859) 583-9780 or visit perryvillejamboree.com

Info

Downtown Perryville Perryville, Kentucky 40468 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Perryville Jamboree - 2019-06-08 19:00:00