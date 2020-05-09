Perryville Portrayal: Union Brigadier General Daniel F. Griffin

Daniel F. Griffin, was born in Louisville, Kentucky but lost his parents to a yellow fever outbreak when he was a teenager. He was adopted by Thomas McGrain of Corydon, Indiana. The McGrains also adopted his brother Michael and his sister. When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Daniel was working as an engineer on the New Albany railroad but he decided to join the 38th Indiana Infantry. The 38th Indiana Infantry was recruited from New Albany, Indiana and the surrounding communities in 1861. His first major battle was Perryville, Kentucky. Learn about the role Daniel Griffin played during the battle as Lieutenant Colonel under his commander Benjamin Scribner. Here in his own words, Daniel wrote to his wife Mary Mollie Compton about the Battle of Perryville. Daniel would become commander of the 38th Indiana Infantry and fought in almost every single engagement of the Civil War, including Stone's River, Tennessee, Chickamauga, Georgia, and the Atlanta Campaign. In 1865 Daniel went home to his new family. Learn about his sad end. Bryan Bush, park manager, will be portraying Brigadier General Daniel F. Griffin and telling his life story and his experience at the Battle of Perryville. Cost is $4.00 for adults, $3.00 for children, $3.50 for seniors and veterans. Ticket admission gives the visitor access to the museum.

For more information call (859) 332-8631 or visit parks.ky.gov/perryville