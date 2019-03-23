Your Personal Craft Legacy: Preservation Workshop

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Have you ever wondered what might become of your craft legacy or that of a family member?﻿

Attend this workshop to discover how to preserve your personal craft legacy.﻿ Topics include recording oral histories, preserving of objects, documenting of individual craft expression and businesses. Whether you are just starting out or have decades of experience as an artist, this workshop is for you.﻿﻿ Resource materials will also be provided. ﻿﻿

Hosted by the Frazier History Museum and the Kentucky Craft History & Education Association.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
