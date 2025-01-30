× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Personal Impact: Finding Common Ground on Guns

Mike Campbell, Rose Smith, Whitney Austin, and Maryanne Elliott will share the personal impact gun violence has had on their lives. Mike Campbell was shot six times in 1989 at Standard Gravure in Louisville, among the first modern mass shootings in the country. The 2014 murder of Rose Smith’s son, Cory, in Louisville remains unsolved. Whitney Austin was shot twelve times at her workplace in Cincinnati in 2018. Maryanne Elliott lost her husband, Tommy, in the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville in 2023. All of our guests have advocated for gun safety in their own ways. If you’ve been looking for ways to get involved, this discussion is for you. Some Kentucky lawmakers and special guests will also be in the audience as we look for common ground on guns.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Thursday, January 30

Frazier History Museum

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (Reservation Required)

For more information call 502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org