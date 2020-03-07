Pet Gala Fundraiser and Celebrity Pet Contest

Animal Care Society (ACS) announces its 6th Annual Benefit Bash on Saturday, March 7 th from 6-11 pm at The Olmsted ( 3701 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 ). Tickets are $125 per person in advance and are on sale now online at ACSPetGala.com . Tickets will also be available at the door for $150 the evening of the event. All proceeds benefit the shelter animals at Animal Care Society .

The evening, hosted by PLAY 106.9’s Jesse and MJ from The Morning Play , will include dinner, open bar, games, and the doo-wop melodies of Louisville’s popular band The Monarchs . There will also be a collection of high-end silent auction items for bidding, with an exciting live auction following dinner.

For more information visit acspetgala.com