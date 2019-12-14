× Expand Pet Supermarket Join us at this family- and pet-friendly holiday event!

Pet Supermarket Hosts Free Holiday Paw Print Ornament Workshop

Tis the sweetest time of the year! Pet Supermarket stores across the southern United States are ringing in the holiday season with a free in-store workshop on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2-3 p.m. Customers and their pets are invited to local Pet Supermarket stores to create a one-of-a-kind pawlidays ornament of a pet’s paw print.

Guests who attend this family- and pet-friendly event will enjoy complimentary seasonal food and beverages, treats for their pets, entertainment, and of course, a paw print ornament to take home. During the event, customers will also have the chance to enter to win a holiday pet gift basket complete with a variety of pet products and treats.

For more information call (410) 243-3790.