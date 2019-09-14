× Expand Pet Supermarket Pet Supermarket Fashion Show

Pet Supermarket Hosts In-Store Events Celebrating Weekend of Fashion

As Fashion Week concludes in New York, it’s just getting started at Pet Supermarket stores across the U.S. from California and Nevada to Tennessee and Texas. The premium pet supplies, accessories and grooming retailer will host a fashion event of their own at its participating store locations nationwide, complete with a Pawsome Pet Parade.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2-3 p.m., customers are encouraged to bring their pets to Pet Supermarket stores dressed to impress for a chance to win a “Pet Pamper Prize Pack” featuring a variety of products and treats. At 2:30 p.m., owners and their pets are welcomed to take the runway and flaunt their fashion in store for the Pawsome Pet Parade.

All weekend long, Pet Supermarket will be offering 50 percent off all dog fashion items. For every fashion item purchased on Sunday, September 15, customers will receive an entry to win a promotional $10 store voucher.

Customers are also encouraged to use the hashtag #PetSuperStylin for a chance to be featured on Pet Supermarket’s social media channels.

For more information call (410) 243-3790.