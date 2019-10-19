× Expand Pet Supermarket They did the mash, they did the Muttster Mash!

Pet Supermarket Hosts In-Store Halloween Costume Contest

They did the mash, they did the Muttster Mash! Pet Supermarket stores across the United States are getting ready for Halloween as they host their in-store costume contest, the Muttster Mash, on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2-3 p.m. The premium pet retailer will be searching for the best pet and children’s costumes as they welcome local vendors, vets, and pet experts, as well as shelters and rescues to their stores for some spooktacular fun.

Customers are encouraged to bring their pets and children in costumes for a chance to win a first-place medal, a Halloween bag filled with treats and a $10 voucher. The contest begins at 2:30 p.m.

The costume contest winners will be featured in Pet Supermarket’s “Halloween” photo album on Facebook. Customers are also encouraged to use the hashtag #PetSuperStylin and #MuttsterMash2019 for a chance to be featured on Pet Supermarket’s various social media channels.

For more information call (410) 243-3790