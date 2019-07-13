Pet Supermarket's Hydration Event

× Expand Pet Supermarket Hydration Event

To celebrate National Pet Hydration Awareness Month and help raise awareness about the importance of hydration for pets this summer, Pet Supermarket will host a Hydration Event at all stores on Saturday, July 13 at 2 p.m. The special event will feature workshops to educate attendees on various tips, tricks and products to help prevent pet dehydration as the days get hotter. Vendors and animal welfare groups will be on-site to share information about pet hydration for all pets, big and small. Attendees will also enjoy raffles, giveaways and 20 percent off on all dog and cat feeding supplies. The event will provide hydration tips for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, small animals, fish and ferrets, and is free and open to the public.

For more information call (859) 313-5282 or visit petsupermarket.com/