Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop

Pet Supermarket will be hosting a “Pets in the Classroom” Workshop on Saturday, August 17 at all Pet Supermarket locations. The workshop aims to educate guests about responsible classroom pet ownership and the educational and character-building value pet ownership can foster within a classroom. In addition to the workshop, attendees can enter a raffle to win a $10 voucher. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (859) 313-5282 or visit petsupermarket.com/pets-in-the-classroom