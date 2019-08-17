Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop

to Google Calendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00

Pet Supermarket 150 W Lowry Ln #180, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop

Pet Supermarket will be hosting a “Pets in the Classroom” Workshop on Saturday, August 17 at all Pet Supermarket locations. The workshop aims to educate guests about responsible classroom pet ownership and the educational and character-building value pet ownership can foster within a classroom. In addition to the workshop, attendees can enter a raffle to win a $10 voucher. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (859) 313-5282 or visit petsupermarket.com/pets-in-the-classroom

Info

Pet Supermarket 150 W Lowry Ln #180, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00 iCalendar - Pet Supermarket's Pets in the Classroom Workshop - 2019-08-17 14:00:00