Pet Valu National Adoption Weekend

Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of premium pet food, treats, toys and accessories, is celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend with a national pet adoption event from February 14-16.

Adoptable pets from local rescues and shelters will be available for adoption at all Pet Valu locations. Pet Valu stores across the country are partnering with rescues and shelters to help pets in their region find loving homes. During National Adoption Weekend in 2019, Pet Valu found homes for over 1,000 pets.

Those who adopt a new furry friend during National Adoption Weekend will also receive a “Pet Parent Guide” filled with tons of coupons and helpful information to prepare new pet parents for ownership and care.

For more information call (859) 447-8024 .