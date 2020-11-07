× Expand Pet Valu Woodford is a one-year-old male French Bulldog who loves to snack on freeze fried lamb, play tug of war, and chew on bully sticks. He is also a brother to three other Frenchies!

Pet Valu Pawtograph Party: Meet Woodford

After a nationwide casting call contest, the cutest pets from across the country have been chosen to be featured in Pet Valu’s 2021 pet calendar. Calendars are available for purchase in stores beginning November 1, and on Saturday, November 7, some of the “pet celebrities” will be meeting and greeting their fans at in-store “Pawtograph Parties” at their local Pet Valu stores or through virtual livestreams. In coordination with the release of Pet Valu’s 2021calendar, Pet Valu will be hosting a “party” for Woodford, the April star of the 2021 calendar. This event will include a red-carpet moment, refreshments, and an opportunity to take pictures with the Frenchie and get a “pawtograph” on your calendar.

For more information call 502-695-3100 or follow on Facebook:

Pawtograph Event- Frankfort, KY