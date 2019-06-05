× Expand Google Pet Valu Calendar

Pet Valu's 8th Annual Calendar Casting Call

From June 5-30, Pet Valu is hosting its 8th annual Calendar Casting Call for its pet calendar. One winning pet photo will be featured on the front cover of the 2020 Pet Valu benefit calendar, while 12 other winning snapshots will be featured as honorary “Pets of the Month” inside the calendar. Winners will also host their own “Pawtograph” calendar signing event at their local Pet Valu store in November when the calendar is released. All proceeds will go directly to local organizations preventing animal cruelty in communities where stores are located. Visit https://www.facebook.com/PetValuUS to register. All pets are welcome!

For more information visit http://us.petvalu.com