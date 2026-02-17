Petals & Pints at Tradewater Brewing

× Expand Petals & Pints Petals & Pints

Join us for Petals & Pints, a hands-on floral workshop with our friends from Blossom Hill Flower Farm, where fresh local blooms meet cold pints and good company.

During this guided workshop, guests will create their own custom bouquet using seasonal, farm-grown flowers harvested by Blossom Hill Flower Farm. You’ll learn the basics of floral design like how to choose complementary stems, balance color and texture, and arrange a bouquet you’ll be proud to take home. No experience needed! This workshop is designed to be fun, approachable, and creative for all skill levels.

We’re especially excited to host this event in July, which is Kentucky Grown Cut Flower Month, making it the perfect time to celebrate local agriculture, Kentucky growers, and the beauty of fresh, in-season blooms.

While you build your bouquet, enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with access to our tap list, making this the perfect date night, girls’ night, or creative night out. Whether you’re here for the flowers, the beer, or both, Petals & Pints is all about slowing down, getting hands-on, and celebrating local makers.

Price: $69 per person

What’s included:

All flowers and supplies needed to build your own bouquet (20-25 stems)

A drink ticket for your first drink of the evening

Step-by-step guidance from Blossom Hill Flower Farm

A beautiful, farm-fresh bouquet to take home

Beer available for purchase during the event (wine and draft cocktail also available)

Tickets are available online via Tradewater Brewing Company.

Space is limited to keep the experience intimate, secure your spot early and come sip, stem, and celebrate Kentucky-grown blooms with us.

For more information call (270) 807-0493.