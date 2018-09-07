PeteFest

The second annual PeteFest Music Festival will be held on September 7th-9th, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky at Jones Fields!

PeteFest is a music festival like no other. Just 30 minutes from downtown Louisville, you’ll find 90 gorgeous acres of gently rolling hills, sprawling fields and intimate woodlands. Kick back and enjoy the weekend: at PeteFest, wellness means engaging on all levels, to whatever extent you desire. There’s craft beer and food, morning yoga, local art installations, camping and more. PeteFest is a celebration of our community; you’ll find phenomenal Louisville bands on all stages, across all time slots, alongside great national acts. Our “Discover Sunday” is especially unique, featuring a lineup comprised entirely of younger local musicians. We want PeteFest to be built upon our community, not just in our community.

100% of PeteFest proceeds benefit The Pete Foundation, which aims to prevent suicide and combat depression by promoting early recognition and intervention by promoting understanding, early recognition, and intervention in our youths. The elephant in our poster is symbolic, as mental illness is too often the “elephant in the room”; a known struggle left unaddressed, due to the belief that help is either unavailable, or that the problem is insignificant. We want to #stompthestigma associated with mental illness. The concept for this year’s poster was designed by Elora Green, a 10th grade student from Louisville, and the winner of our youth poster competition. You’ll find many such ties to our mission at PeteFest, from available literature and information at The Pete Foundation booth to an engaging and informative brief talk by Dr. Christopher Peters (UofL Child Psychiatry) before the music begins on Saturday.

PeteFest is made possible with the support of our generous sponsors and through collaboration with local organizations and small businesses. Join us for PeteFest 2018 and get ready to “Rock the Elephant” this September!

For more information visit petefest.com