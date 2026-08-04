Peter Cincotti at Receptions Live - 2 shows!

× Expand Peter Cincotti at Receptions Live (Early Show) Peter Cincotti at Receptions Live (Early Show)

Experience Peter Cincotti Live at Receptions Live on October 2!

Internationally renowned singer, songwriter, and pianist Peter Cincotti is coming to Receptions Live for an exclusive performance on October 1 and October 2.

With a seat capacity capped at just 200 guests, this isn't just a concert-it's an up-close, immersive musical event. Experience Cincotti's signature fusion of jazz, pop, and dynamic piano performance in a cozy, high-vibe venue designed for world-class sound.

Tickets will go fast. Secure your spot today to guarantee your front-row feel for an unforgettable evening!

Elevate Your Night with VIP

Premium VIP seating puts you right at the front of the stage-complete with a complimentary charcuterie board served directly to your table.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3761155-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3761155-2?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3761155-3?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3761155-4?pid=11713

Prices:

General Admission High Top: USD 125.00,

General Admission: USD 135.00,

VIP: USD 150.00

Artist: Peter Cincotti

Category: Live Music | Jazz

For more information call 8597462700.