Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences)

to Google Calendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

Peter Cottontail

Here comes Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail, hippity, hoppin’ Easter’s on its way! Join Spotlight Acting School for a fun filled evening of laughter and inspiration as Beatrix Potter's magical story comes to life on stage. A ticket to any performance of Peter Cottontail also grants admission to the Spotlight Easter Egg hunt, April 15th at 5:00pm.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

8597560011

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences) - 2017-04-15 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™