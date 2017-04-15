Peter Cottontail (Theater for Young Audiences)

Peter Cottontail

Here comes Peter Cottontail, hoppin’ down the bunny trail, hippity, hoppin’ Easter’s on its way! Join Spotlight Acting School for a fun filled evening of laughter and inspiration as Beatrix Potter's magical story comes to life on stage. A ticket to any performance of Peter Cottontail also grants admission to the Spotlight Easter Egg hunt, April 15th at 5:00pm.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com