Don't miss an unforgettable night of music featuring the legendary Peter Rowen and Sam Grisman Project playing music from Old & In The Way + more at The Grove in Glasgow starting at 7pm! ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under get in FREE!

Peter Rowen & Sam Grisman Project at The Grove

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com