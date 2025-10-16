Peter Rowen & Sam Grisman Project at The Grove
to
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
The Grove
Rowan Grisman OAITW - 1
Don't miss an unforgettable night of music featuring the legendary Peter Rowen and Sam Grisman Project playing music from Old & In The Way + more at The Grove in Glasgow starting at 7pm! ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under get in FREE!
Peter Rowen & Sam Grisman Project at The Grove
Don't miss an unforgettable night of music featuring the legendary Peter Rowen and Sam Grisman Project playing music from Old & In The Way + more at The Grove in Glasgow starting at 7pm! ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under get in FREE!
For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com