Mark your calendars, it's a paww-ty!

PetSuites Louisville-Fern Creek Grand Opening

PetSuites Louisville-Fern Creek invites you and your family (both two and four-legged members) to our grand opening extravaganza on August 17th!

Four-legged friends can feast on goodies from Ruddy Green's Doggy Cuisine and Toots Dog Food Company or have their fortunes read from Latifa Meena, the pet physic. Check out the adoptable dogs from Derby City Dog Rescue and Save One Soul. Learn some tips and tricks from Companion Pet Behavior. Talk with Jefferson Animal Hospital and Feeders Supply. Images by Janice and Kona Ice will be on-site to celebrate the fun too!

Photo opportunities, balloon artists, face painters and tours of PetSuites Louisville-Fern Creek will also be available throughout the event.

For more information call (502) 200-1389