City of Pewee Valley Pewee Valley Community Fall Festival

FREE

We’re excited to invite you to the 3rd Annual Pewee Valley Community Fall Festival — a celebration of creativity, community, and connection. Hosted in partnership by Pewee Valley Presbyterian Church, St. James’ Episcopal Church, and the City of Pewee Valley, this beloved event continues to grow each year as we gather neighbors, friends, and local organizations for an afternoon of fun, fellowship, and fall festivities. Crafts, games, giveaways, photo opportunities and interactive displays.

Our goal is to foster a strong sense of community through shared experiences and meaningful connections. We believe that a close-knit community supports the well-being of everyone who calls it home, and this festival is one small but joyful step toward that vision.

